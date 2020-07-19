All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
902 Chadwick Park Drive
902 Chadwick Park Drive

902 Chadwick Park Drive · No Longer Available
902 Chadwick Park Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
fireplace
Marvelous 3 bed, 2.5 bath 2573 sq. ft. home in Lawrenceville, GA! Open and spacious floor plan. Huge kitchen with tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast area overlooks sparkling pool! Formal dining and living areas. Cozy living room with lovely brick fireplace. Over-sized master suite with dual sinks, luxurious tub and additional space for office/den. Large secondary rooms. Enclosed patio and private yard! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 902 Chadwick Park Drive have any available units?
902 Chadwick Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 902 Chadwick Park Drive have?
Some of 902 Chadwick Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Chadwick Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
902 Chadwick Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Chadwick Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 Chadwick Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 902 Chadwick Park Drive offer parking?
No, 902 Chadwick Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 902 Chadwick Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Chadwick Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Chadwick Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 902 Chadwick Park Drive has a pool.
Does 902 Chadwick Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 902 Chadwick Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Chadwick Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Chadwick Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 902 Chadwick Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 Chadwick Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
