902 Chadwick Park Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Marvelous 3 bed, 2.5 bath 2573 sq. ft. home in Lawrenceville, GA! Open and spacious floor plan. Huge kitchen with tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast area overlooks sparkling pool! Formal dining and living areas. Cozy living room with lovely brick fireplace. Over-sized master suite with dual sinks, luxurious tub and additional space for office/den. Large secondary rooms. Enclosed patio and private yard! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.