Gwinnett County, GA
8496 Donald Rd
Last updated April 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

8496 Donald Rd

8496 Donald Road · No Longer Available
Location

8496 Donald Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 pe

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8496 Donald Rd have any available units?
8496 Donald Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 8496 Donald Rd have?
Some of 8496 Donald Rd's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8496 Donald Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8496 Donald Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8496 Donald Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8496 Donald Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 8496 Donald Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8496 Donald Rd offers parking.
Does 8496 Donald Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8496 Donald Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8496 Donald Rd have a pool?
No, 8496 Donald Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8496 Donald Rd have accessible units?
No, 8496 Donald Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8496 Donald Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8496 Donald Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 8496 Donald Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8496 Donald Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
