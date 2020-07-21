All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 8458 Hightower Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
8458 Hightower Trail
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

8458 Hightower Trail

8458 Hightower Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8458 Hightower Trl, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice Home in a Well-Established Neighborhood
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,541 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
One-year lease minimum
Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
Maximum two animals allowed
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be ad

(RLNE5065972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8458 Hightower Trail have any available units?
8458 Hightower Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 8458 Hightower Trail have?
Some of 8458 Hightower Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8458 Hightower Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8458 Hightower Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8458 Hightower Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 8458 Hightower Trail is pet friendly.
Does 8458 Hightower Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8458 Hightower Trail offers parking.
Does 8458 Hightower Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8458 Hightower Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8458 Hightower Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8458 Hightower Trail has a pool.
Does 8458 Hightower Trail have accessible units?
No, 8458 Hightower Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8458 Hightower Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8458 Hightower Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 8458 Hightower Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8458 Hightower Trail has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College