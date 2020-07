823 Martins Chapel Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR INQUIRY ONLINE ONLY (Not PHONE)! I'LL RESPOND WITH ALL QUALIFYING DETAILS. IMMACULATE 2 STORY ON PRIVATE LOT. UPDATED KITCHEN & BATHROOMS! ALL ROOMS ARE LARGE, MASTER & GREAT RM ARE HUGE. BESIDES THE HUGE GREAT ROOM, THERE IS A SEPARATE LIVING ROOM AND AN OFFICE OR DEN ON MAIN LEVEL. LARGE DECK OFF MASTER BDRM OVERLOOKING WOODS. COVERED PATIO BELOW. VERY SAFE AREA ONLY 1/2 MILE FROM SUGARLOAF PKWY ENTRANCE RAMP. HIGHLY RATED SCHOOLS! Must have stable employment/income history. 640+ credit or double security deposit. Sorry, no Section 8