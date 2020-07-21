810 Valla Crucis Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Move-in ready Dream Home! Meticulous detail; Exquisite upgrades, lavish crown & trim, coffered/trey ceilings, HW. Entertainers Kitchen w massive island, granite, SS, dbl ovens, gas range. Open to great room w stone FP & overlooks Private Backyard. Wainscoting in DR, LR, Bdr Suite on MAIN. Up: Master Retreat fit for a Queen w Spa-Like Bathroom unlike anything you've seen! Vaulted ceilings in 2nd Suite & in Jack/Jill suite. HUGE Media Rm. Lndry w Custom Cabinets. Mudrm & 3-Car Garage. Enormous daylight basement! Near RabbitHill & Dog-Park -This is HOME.