All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 765 SW Chandler Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
765 SW Chandler Dr
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:55 PM

765 SW Chandler Dr

765 Chandler Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

765 Chandler Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful condition, large and level lot, fenced, hardwood floors, granite countertops, updated baths, tankless hot water, must see to appreciate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 SW Chandler Dr have any available units?
765 SW Chandler Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 765 SW Chandler Dr currently offering any rent specials?
765 SW Chandler Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 SW Chandler Dr pet-friendly?
No, 765 SW Chandler Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 765 SW Chandler Dr offer parking?
No, 765 SW Chandler Dr does not offer parking.
Does 765 SW Chandler Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 765 SW Chandler Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 SW Chandler Dr have a pool?
No, 765 SW Chandler Dr does not have a pool.
Does 765 SW Chandler Dr have accessible units?
No, 765 SW Chandler Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 765 SW Chandler Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 765 SW Chandler Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 765 SW Chandler Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 765 SW Chandler Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College