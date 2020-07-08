Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
765 SW Chandler Dr
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:55 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
765 SW Chandler Dr
765 Chandler Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
765 Chandler Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30044
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful condition, large and level lot, fenced, hardwood floors, granite countertops, updated baths, tankless hot water, must see to appreciate
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 765 SW Chandler Dr have any available units?
765 SW Chandler Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 765 SW Chandler Dr currently offering any rent specials?
765 SW Chandler Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 SW Chandler Dr pet-friendly?
No, 765 SW Chandler Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 765 SW Chandler Dr offer parking?
No, 765 SW Chandler Dr does not offer parking.
Does 765 SW Chandler Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 765 SW Chandler Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 SW Chandler Dr have a pool?
No, 765 SW Chandler Dr does not have a pool.
Does 765 SW Chandler Dr have accessible units?
No, 765 SW Chandler Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 765 SW Chandler Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 765 SW Chandler Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 765 SW Chandler Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 765 SW Chandler Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340
