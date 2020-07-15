Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
668 Austin Creek Drive
Last updated June 23 2020 at 11:30 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
668 Austin Creek Drive
668 Austin Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
668 Austin Creek Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30518
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 668 Austin Creek Drive have any available units?
668 Austin Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 668 Austin Creek Drive have?
Some of 668 Austin Creek Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 668 Austin Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
668 Austin Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 Austin Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 668 Austin Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 668 Austin Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 668 Austin Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 668 Austin Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 668 Austin Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 Austin Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 668 Austin Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 668 Austin Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 668 Austin Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 668 Austin Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 668 Austin Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 668 Austin Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 668 Austin Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
