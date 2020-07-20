All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

6156 Wintergreen Rd

6156 Wintergreen Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6156 Wintergreen Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description: 2bedroom, 2bath Townhome For Rent
City: Norcross, GA
Price: $1050/month

Beautiful 1,259 sq ft. townhome available for rent! This property has close Proximity to shopping, Major Roads and highways. Property comes with all appliances.. Refrigerator, Microwave and Gas Stove/Oven, Fireplace in the living room. Located in a quiet neighborhood.

Available for move in August 1st, 2019

Schools near this property:
- Lilburn Elementary
- Lilburn Middle School
- MeadowCreek High School

Terms:

Security Deposit: One Month's Rent, based on credit
(Refundable at end of lease period)
Pet Deposit: $300 non-refundable
Previous landlord references are a big plus.
Tenant must go through application process!
1 form of ID required (e.g. Drivers License, Passport, State ID)
Background/Eviction check may apply.
There is a $50 non-refundable application fee per adult
Lease period: 12 months flexible with renew options.

To view this property, contact Peace @ Luvanex on 678.935.8241 between 9am and 6pm daily.

Address: 6156 Wintergreen Rd, Norcross, GA

*PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT - CALL AGENT. THANKS!

(RLNE4045848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6156 Wintergreen Rd have any available units?
6156 Wintergreen Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 6156 Wintergreen Rd have?
Some of 6156 Wintergreen Rd's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6156 Wintergreen Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6156 Wintergreen Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6156 Wintergreen Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6156 Wintergreen Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6156 Wintergreen Rd offer parking?
No, 6156 Wintergreen Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6156 Wintergreen Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6156 Wintergreen Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6156 Wintergreen Rd have a pool?
No, 6156 Wintergreen Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6156 Wintergreen Rd have accessible units?
No, 6156 Wintergreen Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6156 Wintergreen Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6156 Wintergreen Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6156 Wintergreen Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6156 Wintergreen Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
