Amenities

Description: 2bedroom, 2bath Townhome For Rent

City: Norcross, GA

Price: $1050/month



Beautiful 1,259 sq ft. townhome available for rent! This property has close Proximity to shopping, Major Roads and highways. Property comes with all appliances.. Refrigerator, Microwave and Gas Stove/Oven, Fireplace in the living room. Located in a quiet neighborhood.



Available for move in August 1st, 2019



Schools near this property:

- Lilburn Elementary

- Lilburn Middle School

- MeadowCreek High School



Terms:



Security Deposit: One Month's Rent, based on credit

(Refundable at end of lease period)

Pet Deposit: $300 non-refundable

Previous landlord references are a big plus.

Tenant must go through application process!

1 form of ID required (e.g. Drivers License, Passport, State ID)

Background/Eviction check may apply.

There is a $50 non-refundable application fee per adult

Lease period: 12 months flexible with renew options.



To view this property, contact Peace @ Luvanex on 678.935.8241 between 9am and 6pm daily.



Address: 6156 Wintergreen Rd, Norcross, GA



*PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT - CALL AGENT. THANKS!



(RLNE4045848)