Gwinnett County, GA
60 Lacey Oak Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
60 Lacey Oak Ln
60 Lacey Oak Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
60 Lacey Oak Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30052
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely split foyer style home. Recently renovated kitchen, bathrooms and flooring. Great location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 60 Lacey Oak Ln have any available units?
60 Lacey Oak Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 60 Lacey Oak Ln have?
Some of 60 Lacey Oak Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 60 Lacey Oak Ln currently offering any rent specials?
60 Lacey Oak Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Lacey Oak Ln pet-friendly?
No, 60 Lacey Oak Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 60 Lacey Oak Ln offer parking?
Yes, 60 Lacey Oak Ln offers parking.
Does 60 Lacey Oak Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Lacey Oak Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Lacey Oak Ln have a pool?
No, 60 Lacey Oak Ln does not have a pool.
Does 60 Lacey Oak Ln have accessible units?
No, 60 Lacey Oak Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Lacey Oak Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Lacey Oak Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Lacey Oak Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Lacey Oak Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd
Buford, GA 30519
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039
