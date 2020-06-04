All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 590 Collingsworth Lane Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
590 Collingsworth Lane Northeast
Last updated July 19 2019 at 8:21 PM

590 Collingsworth Lane Northeast

590 Collingsworth Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

590 Collingsworth Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home 5 years old. Oversized Master Suite with separate sitting room. Cozy Bonus Loft. Laundry on upper level. Gorgeous granite countertops.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 Collingsworth Lane Northeast have any available units?
590 Collingsworth Lane Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 590 Collingsworth Lane Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
590 Collingsworth Lane Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 Collingsworth Lane Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 590 Collingsworth Lane Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 590 Collingsworth Lane Northeast offer parking?
No, 590 Collingsworth Lane Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 590 Collingsworth Lane Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 590 Collingsworth Lane Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 Collingsworth Lane Northeast have a pool?
No, 590 Collingsworth Lane Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 590 Collingsworth Lane Northeast have accessible units?
No, 590 Collingsworth Lane Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 590 Collingsworth Lane Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 590 Collingsworth Lane Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 590 Collingsworth Lane Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 590 Collingsworth Lane Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College