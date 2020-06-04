590 Collingsworth Lane Northeast

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Home 5 years old. Oversized Master Suite with separate sitting room. Cozy Bonus Loft. Laundry on upper level. Gorgeous granite countertops.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.