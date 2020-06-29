Rent Calculator
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 570 Mattie Farm Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
570 Mattie Farm Place
Last updated August 27 2019 at 5:06 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
570 Mattie Farm Place
570 Mattie Farm Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
570 Mattie Farm Place, Gwinnett County, GA 30045
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Lawrenceville! This home comes with 1773 SqFt of living space and 2 car garage! Don't wait to apply! Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 570 Mattie Farm Place have any available units?
570 Mattie Farm Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 570 Mattie Farm Place currently offering any rent specials?
570 Mattie Farm Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 Mattie Farm Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 570 Mattie Farm Place is pet friendly.
Does 570 Mattie Farm Place offer parking?
Yes, 570 Mattie Farm Place offers parking.
Does 570 Mattie Farm Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 570 Mattie Farm Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 Mattie Farm Place have a pool?
No, 570 Mattie Farm Place does not have a pool.
Does 570 Mattie Farm Place have accessible units?
No, 570 Mattie Farm Place does not have accessible units.
Does 570 Mattie Farm Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 570 Mattie Farm Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 570 Mattie Farm Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 570 Mattie Farm Place does not have units with air conditioning.
