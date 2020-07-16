5542 Leaf Ridge Ln

Amenities

Beautiful home in Buford! - Gorgeous 2 story with bedroom on main e full bath. Open concept floor plan. Hardwood floor on main, granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Masters retreat with ensuite bath featuring 4 walk in closets, and separate loft area. Unfinished basement, great for storage. Locate in sought after Creekmont subdivision. No pets allowed. Some fees apply. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. No pets allowed. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.



