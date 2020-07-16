All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

5542 Leaf Ridge Ln

5542 Leaf Ridge Ln · (678) 929-4345
Location

5542 Leaf Ridge Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5542 Leaf Ridge Ln · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful home in Buford! - Gorgeous 2 story with bedroom on main e full bath. Open concept floor plan. Hardwood floor on main, granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Masters retreat with ensuite bath featuring 4 walk in closets, and separate loft area. Unfinished basement, great for storage. Locate in sought after Creekmont subdivision. No pets allowed. Some fees apply. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. No pets allowed. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4915477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5542 Leaf Ridge Ln have any available units?
5542 Leaf Ridge Ln has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5542 Leaf Ridge Ln have?
Some of 5542 Leaf Ridge Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5542 Leaf Ridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5542 Leaf Ridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5542 Leaf Ridge Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5542 Leaf Ridge Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 5542 Leaf Ridge Ln offer parking?
No, 5542 Leaf Ridge Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5542 Leaf Ridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5542 Leaf Ridge Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5542 Leaf Ridge Ln have a pool?
No, 5542 Leaf Ridge Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5542 Leaf Ridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 5542 Leaf Ridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5542 Leaf Ridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5542 Leaf Ridge Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5542 Leaf Ridge Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5542 Leaf Ridge Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
