All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 5503 Bishops Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
5503 Bishops Cir
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:48 PM

5503 Bishops Cir

5503 Bishops Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5503 Bishops Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
An affordable 3BR/2.5BA duplex nestled in Norcross. FRESHLY painted! New flooring and carpet! Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Large family room. Spacious bedrooms! Move-in ready! Water and lawn care included. Minutes to I-85. Dogs under 20lbs. only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5503 Bishops Cir have any available units?
5503 Bishops Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 5503 Bishops Cir have?
Some of 5503 Bishops Cir's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5503 Bishops Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5503 Bishops Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5503 Bishops Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 5503 Bishops Cir is pet friendly.
Does 5503 Bishops Cir offer parking?
No, 5503 Bishops Cir does not offer parking.
Does 5503 Bishops Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5503 Bishops Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5503 Bishops Cir have a pool?
No, 5503 Bishops Cir does not have a pool.
Does 5503 Bishops Cir have accessible units?
No, 5503 Bishops Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5503 Bishops Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5503 Bishops Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 5503 Bishops Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 5503 Bishops Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway
Duluth, GA 30096
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd
Atlanta, GA 30043
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College