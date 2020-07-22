An affordable 3BR/2.5BA duplex nestled in Norcross. FRESHLY painted! New flooring and carpet! Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Large family room. Spacious bedrooms! Move-in ready! Water and lawn care included. Minutes to I-85. Dogs under 20lbs. only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5503 Bishops Cir have any available units?
5503 Bishops Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 5503 Bishops Cir have?
Some of 5503 Bishops Cir's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5503 Bishops Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5503 Bishops Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5503 Bishops Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 5503 Bishops Cir is pet friendly.
Does 5503 Bishops Cir offer parking?
No, 5503 Bishops Cir does not offer parking.
Does 5503 Bishops Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5503 Bishops Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5503 Bishops Cir have a pool?
No, 5503 Bishops Cir does not have a pool.
Does 5503 Bishops Cir have accessible units?
No, 5503 Bishops Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5503 Bishops Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5503 Bishops Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 5503 Bishops Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 5503 Bishops Cir does not have units with air conditioning.