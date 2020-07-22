Rent Calculator
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 5496 Apple Grove Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
5496 Apple Grove Road
Last updated June 19 2019 at 5:55 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5496 Apple Grove Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5496 Apple Grove Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30519
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Casey Wen at (510) 882-9306. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6567363 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful Home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5496 Apple Grove Road have any available units?
5496 Apple Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 5496 Apple Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
5496 Apple Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5496 Apple Grove Road pet-friendly?
No, 5496 Apple Grove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 5496 Apple Grove Road offer parking?
Yes, 5496 Apple Grove Road offers parking.
Does 5496 Apple Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5496 Apple Grove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5496 Apple Grove Road have a pool?
No, 5496 Apple Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 5496 Apple Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 5496 Apple Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5496 Apple Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5496 Apple Grove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5496 Apple Grove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5496 Apple Grove Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
