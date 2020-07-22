Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
5452 Bishops Circle - B
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:14 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5452 Bishops Circle - B
5452 Bishops Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5452 Bishops Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30093
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Huge private fenced back yard. Spacious rooms. Storage room on the back of the home. Long driveway. Fresh paint and new carpet and flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5452 Bishops Circle - B have any available units?
5452 Bishops Circle - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 5452 Bishops Circle - B have?
Some of 5452 Bishops Circle - B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5452 Bishops Circle - B currently offering any rent specials?
5452 Bishops Circle - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5452 Bishops Circle - B pet-friendly?
No, 5452 Bishops Circle - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 5452 Bishops Circle - B offer parking?
No, 5452 Bishops Circle - B does not offer parking.
Does 5452 Bishops Circle - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5452 Bishops Circle - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5452 Bishops Circle - B have a pool?
No, 5452 Bishops Circle - B does not have a pool.
Does 5452 Bishops Circle - B have accessible units?
No, 5452 Bishops Circle - B does not have accessible units.
Does 5452 Bishops Circle - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5452 Bishops Circle - B has units with dishwashers.
Does 5452 Bishops Circle - B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5452 Bishops Circle - B has units with air conditioning.
