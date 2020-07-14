All apartments in Gwinnett County
530 Langley Creek Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:37 PM

530 Langley Creek Drive

530 Langley Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

530 Langley Creek Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely Home in the Grayson High School District with 5 bedrooms/3.5 bath home. A Must see!
Close to Downtown Grayson, Hwy 20 and Hwy 78.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Langley Creek Drive have any available units?
530 Langley Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 530 Langley Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
530 Langley Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Langley Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 Langley Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 530 Langley Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 530 Langley Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 530 Langley Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Langley Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Langley Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 530 Langley Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 530 Langley Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 530 Langley Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Langley Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 Langley Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Langley Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Langley Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
