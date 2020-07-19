All apartments in Gwinnett County
530 Allens Landing Ct
530 Allens Landing Ct

530 Allens Landing Court · No Longer Available
530 Allens Landing Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Do not miss out on this well maintained, gorgeous home with 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths in a quiet subdivision. Home features hardwood floors throughout, a wood burning fireplace in the family room, solid surface counters in the kitchen, built-in microwave oven, large rooms, screened in porch that's ideal for all of your entertaining needs, a private backyard and so much more.

AVAILABLE: Coming Soon
SHOW: Maintenance Pending
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, email leasing@titleonemanagement.com or call 678.834.8758 to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view. For additional questions or for immediate assistance, contact our Leasing Desk at 678.792.2046 or visit our website at www.title1management.com.

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and screening criteria visit www.title1management.com.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Allens Landing Ct have any available units?
530 Allens Landing Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 530 Allens Landing Ct have?
Some of 530 Allens Landing Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Allens Landing Ct currently offering any rent specials?
530 Allens Landing Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Allens Landing Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 Allens Landing Ct is pet friendly.
Does 530 Allens Landing Ct offer parking?
Yes, 530 Allens Landing Ct offers parking.
Does 530 Allens Landing Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Allens Landing Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Allens Landing Ct have a pool?
No, 530 Allens Landing Ct does not have a pool.
Does 530 Allens Landing Ct have accessible units?
No, 530 Allens Landing Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Allens Landing Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Allens Landing Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Allens Landing Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 530 Allens Landing Ct has units with air conditioning.
