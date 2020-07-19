530 Allens Landing Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Coming Soon!

Do not miss out on this well maintained, gorgeous home with 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths in a quiet subdivision. Home features hardwood floors throughout, a wood burning fireplace in the family room, solid surface counters in the kitchen, built-in microwave oven, large rooms, screened in porch that's ideal for all of your entertaining needs, a private backyard and so much more.



AVAILABLE: Coming Soon

SHOW: Maintenance Pending

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, email leasing@titleonemanagement.com or call 678.834.8758 to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view. For additional questions or for immediate assistance, contact our Leasing Desk at 678.792.2046 or visit our website at www.title1management.com.



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



For more information on our properties and screening criteria visit www.title1management.com.