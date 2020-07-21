WONDERFUL LOCATION - SOUGHT AFTER MILL CREEK SCHOOLS - ALMOST NEW - BEAUTIFUL CENTER ISLAND - HARDWOODS IN KITCHEN & GRANITE COUNTERS - STAINLESS APPLIANCES. NO WAITING DAYS FOR AN ANSWER WE WILL LET YOU KNOW WITHIN 24 HOURS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5186 APPLE GROVE Road have any available units?
5186 APPLE GROVE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 5186 APPLE GROVE Road have?
Some of 5186 APPLE GROVE Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5186 APPLE GROVE Road currently offering any rent specials?
5186 APPLE GROVE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.