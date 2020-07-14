All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:11 PM

5043 GLENCLIFF Drive

5043 Glencliff Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5043 Glencliff Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous house in Sugar Hill! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Beautiful exterior colors, amazing arched foyer entry welcomes you into an open plan family room, elegant dark color hardwood floors and beautiful kitchen, granite counter tops and fashionable dark color kitchen cabinets. Separate dining area with beautiful view to the family room. Open and spacious master bedroom, master bathroom, shower and garden tub, second den upstairs and spacious secondary bedrooms. Absolutely perfect maintained home, private backyard, excellent neighborhood and school district. Lovely house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5043 GLENCLIFF Drive have any available units?
5043 GLENCLIFF Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 5043 GLENCLIFF Drive have?
Some of 5043 GLENCLIFF Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5043 GLENCLIFF Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5043 GLENCLIFF Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5043 GLENCLIFF Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5043 GLENCLIFF Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 5043 GLENCLIFF Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5043 GLENCLIFF Drive offers parking.
Does 5043 GLENCLIFF Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5043 GLENCLIFF Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5043 GLENCLIFF Drive have a pool?
No, 5043 GLENCLIFF Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5043 GLENCLIFF Drive have accessible units?
No, 5043 GLENCLIFF Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5043 GLENCLIFF Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5043 GLENCLIFF Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5043 GLENCLIFF Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5043 GLENCLIFF Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
