5043 GLENCLIFF Drive

Gorgeous house in Sugar Hill! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Beautiful exterior colors, amazing arched foyer entry welcomes you into an open plan family room, elegant dark color hardwood floors and beautiful kitchen, granite counter tops and fashionable dark color kitchen cabinets. Separate dining area with beautiful view to the family room. Open and spacious master bedroom, master bathroom, shower and garden tub, second den upstairs and spacious secondary bedrooms. Absolutely perfect maintained home, private backyard, excellent neighborhood and school district. Lovely house!