Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 PM

503 Lords Lane

503 Lords Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

503 Lords Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring, fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances and lots of cabinet space! The master bedroom includes a private bathroom with dual vanity sinks! Spacious backyard with patio deck that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Lords Lane have any available units?
503 Lords Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 503 Lords Lane have?
Some of 503 Lords Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Lords Lane currently offering any rent specials?
503 Lords Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Lords Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Lords Lane is pet friendly.
Does 503 Lords Lane offer parking?
Yes, 503 Lords Lane offers parking.
Does 503 Lords Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Lords Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Lords Lane have a pool?
No, 503 Lords Lane does not have a pool.
Does 503 Lords Lane have accessible units?
No, 503 Lords Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Lords Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Lords Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Lords Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Lords Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
