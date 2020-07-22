All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 5004 STONE MOUNTAIN Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
5004 STONE MOUNTAIN Highway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5004 STONE MOUNTAIN Highway

5004 Stone Mountain Hwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5004 Stone Mountain Hwy, Gwinnett County, GA 30087

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
AWESOME CORNER LOCATION WITH AN ADDITIONAL LOT BEHIND PROPERTY POSSIBLE. $1950.00 TRIPLE NET IMMEDIATE AVAILIBILTY BUILDING IN GOOD CONDITION AND MOVE IN READY. PREVIOS BEAUTY SALON SO IT HAS LARGE HOT WATER HEATER AND ADDITIONAL OUTLETS ALREADY INSTALLED.AGENT/OWNER

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 STONE MOUNTAIN Highway have any available units?
5004 STONE MOUNTAIN Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 5004 STONE MOUNTAIN Highway currently offering any rent specials?
5004 STONE MOUNTAIN Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 STONE MOUNTAIN Highway pet-friendly?
No, 5004 STONE MOUNTAIN Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 5004 STONE MOUNTAIN Highway offer parking?
Yes, 5004 STONE MOUNTAIN Highway offers parking.
Does 5004 STONE MOUNTAIN Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 STONE MOUNTAIN Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 STONE MOUNTAIN Highway have a pool?
No, 5004 STONE MOUNTAIN Highway does not have a pool.
Does 5004 STONE MOUNTAIN Highway have accessible units?
No, 5004 STONE MOUNTAIN Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 STONE MOUNTAIN Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 5004 STONE MOUNTAIN Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5004 STONE MOUNTAIN Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 5004 STONE MOUNTAIN Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Mulberry Place
158 Paper Mill Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Fields Peachtree Corners
6520 Hillandale Dr
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College