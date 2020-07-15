Rent Calculator
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 499 Omnia Ridge Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
499 Omnia Ridge Way
Last updated August 11 2019 at 11:03 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
499 Omnia Ridge Way
499 Omnia Ridge Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
499 Omnia Ridge Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30044
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
new construction
New construction.......next to Hwy 29........5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms........must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 499 Omnia Ridge Way have any available units?
499 Omnia Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 499 Omnia Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
499 Omnia Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 499 Omnia Ridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 499 Omnia Ridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 499 Omnia Ridge Way offer parking?
No, 499 Omnia Ridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 499 Omnia Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 499 Omnia Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 499 Omnia Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 499 Omnia Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 499 Omnia Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 499 Omnia Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 499 Omnia Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 499 Omnia Ridge Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 499 Omnia Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 499 Omnia Ridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
