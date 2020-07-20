All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

4980 Tower View Trail

4980 Tower View Trl · No Longer Available
Location

4980 Tower View Trl, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Come home to beautiful Hightower Ridge, a peaceful residential setting located in Snellville, GA and just minutes from Shopping, Hwy 78 and outdoor recreation at Stone Mountain Park.

The Bakersfield plan is full of charm, featuring a large outdoor patio, formal dining room, and spacious kitchen. This home is built with today's homebuyer in mind and includes many convenient features that are important to new home owners, such as modern kitchen appliances, beautiful natural lighting, and great curb appeal. This is the perfect home for first-time and move-up buyers!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4980 Tower View Trail have any available units?
4980 Tower View Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 4980 Tower View Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4980 Tower View Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4980 Tower View Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4980 Tower View Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4980 Tower View Trail offer parking?
No, 4980 Tower View Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4980 Tower View Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4980 Tower View Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4980 Tower View Trail have a pool?
No, 4980 Tower View Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4980 Tower View Trail have accessible units?
No, 4980 Tower View Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4980 Tower View Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4980 Tower View Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4980 Tower View Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4980 Tower View Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
