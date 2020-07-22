All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 4862 Tower View Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
4862 Tower View Dr
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

4862 Tower View Dr

4862 Tower View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4862 Tower View Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,312 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5656670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4862 Tower View Dr have any available units?
4862 Tower View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4862 Tower View Dr have?
Some of 4862 Tower View Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4862 Tower View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4862 Tower View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4862 Tower View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4862 Tower View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4862 Tower View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4862 Tower View Dr offers parking.
Does 4862 Tower View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4862 Tower View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4862 Tower View Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4862 Tower View Dr has a pool.
Does 4862 Tower View Dr have accessible units?
No, 4862 Tower View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4862 Tower View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4862 Tower View Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4862 Tower View Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4862 Tower View Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College