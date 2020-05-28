4828 Sunview Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated

Multi-generational, four level home on a quiet cul-de-sac street in Sunset Heights, a prime Suwanee location! Recently renovated and ready for move in, this home has room to grow. Main level features living, kitchen and dining with additional outdoor entertaining space on the covered front porch and rear deck. Master en suite bedroom upstairs with two additional bedrooms and guest bathroom. First level down features laundry, rear entry area, a bonus/bedroom and additional bed with en suite bath. Second level down features large living area, a fourth bathroom and a second kitchen. Great home for aging parents or teens-- or both!