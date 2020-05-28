All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:34 AM

4828 Sunview Ct

4828 Sunview Ct · (770) 609-4947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4828 Sunview Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 3004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Multi-generational, four level home on a quiet cul-de-sac street in Sunset Heights, a prime Suwanee location! Recently renovated and ready for move in, this home has room to grow. Main level features living, kitchen and dining with additional outdoor entertaining space on the covered front porch and rear deck. Master en suite bedroom upstairs with two additional bedrooms and guest bathroom. First level down features laundry, rear entry area, a bonus/bedroom and additional bed with en suite bath. Second level down features large living area, a fourth bathroom and a second kitchen. Great home for aging parents or teens-- or both!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4828 Sunview Ct have any available units?
4828 Sunview Ct has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4828 Sunview Ct have?
Some of 4828 Sunview Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4828 Sunview Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4828 Sunview Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4828 Sunview Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4828 Sunview Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4828 Sunview Ct offer parking?
No, 4828 Sunview Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4828 Sunview Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4828 Sunview Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4828 Sunview Ct have a pool?
No, 4828 Sunview Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4828 Sunview Ct have accessible units?
No, 4828 Sunview Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4828 Sunview Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4828 Sunview Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4828 Sunview Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4828 Sunview Ct has units with air conditioning.
