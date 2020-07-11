All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 4809 Glenwhite Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
4809 Glenwhite Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:03 PM

4809 Glenwhite Drive

4809 Glenwhite Drive · (678) 846-3267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4809 Glenwhite Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30096

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,945

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Wonderful 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2484 sq. ft home in Duluth, GA! Open and spacious floor plan. Lovely kitchen with tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Formal dining and breakfast areas. Cozy living room. Amazing master suite features dual vanities and luxurious tub! Backyard oasis features large porch and beautiful stone patio. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4809 Glenwhite Drive have any available units?
4809 Glenwhite Drive has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4809 Glenwhite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4809 Glenwhite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4809 Glenwhite Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4809 Glenwhite Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4809 Glenwhite Drive offer parking?
No, 4809 Glenwhite Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4809 Glenwhite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4809 Glenwhite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4809 Glenwhite Drive have a pool?
No, 4809 Glenwhite Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4809 Glenwhite Drive have accessible units?
No, 4809 Glenwhite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4809 Glenwhite Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4809 Glenwhite Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4809 Glenwhite Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4809 Glenwhite Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4809 Glenwhite Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Parc 1695
1695 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Cielo Apartments by ARIUM
6069 S Norcross Tucker Rd
Gwinnett County, GA 30093
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GANorcross, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity