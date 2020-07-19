Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
4755 Brandon Acres Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4755 Brandon Acres Lane
4755 Brandon Acres Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4755 Brandon Acres Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30519
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOVELY SPACIOUS HOME IN EXCELLENT MILL CREEK HIGH SCHOOL CLUSTER. FENCED YARD, ON A LEVEL LOT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4755 Brandon Acres Lane have any available units?
4755 Brandon Acres Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 4755 Brandon Acres Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4755 Brandon Acres Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4755 Brandon Acres Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4755 Brandon Acres Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 4755 Brandon Acres Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4755 Brandon Acres Lane offers parking.
Does 4755 Brandon Acres Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4755 Brandon Acres Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4755 Brandon Acres Lane have a pool?
No, 4755 Brandon Acres Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4755 Brandon Acres Lane have accessible units?
No, 4755 Brandon Acres Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4755 Brandon Acres Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4755 Brandon Acres Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4755 Brandon Acres Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4755 Brandon Acres Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
