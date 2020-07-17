All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

474 Oak Springs Drive

474 Oak Springs Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

474 Oak Springs Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Introducing 474 Oak Springs Drive. MOVE IN READY 4 bedroom 2 bath home close to I-85 and 316.

Application Requirements:

All residents 18 and older must submit their own application.
Credit score of 550 or greater to be considered.
Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or landlord debt may lead to the denial of an application or an increased Security Deposit.
Must have good rental history.
Gross income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent
**PLEASE allow 3 - 5 BUSINESS DAYS to process an application**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 474 Oak Springs Drive have any available units?
474 Oak Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 474 Oak Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
474 Oak Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 Oak Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 474 Oak Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 474 Oak Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 474 Oak Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 474 Oak Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 474 Oak Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 Oak Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 474 Oak Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 474 Oak Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 474 Oak Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 474 Oak Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 474 Oak Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 474 Oak Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 474 Oak Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
