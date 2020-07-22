462 Johannah Place Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,312 sq ft home in Lilburn! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters and great natural lighting. Master suite with attached bathroom. Finished Basement! Spacious backyard with deck, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



**Please refer to FMLS or our website for accurate description and features.



If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.