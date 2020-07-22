All apartments in Gwinnett County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:42 PM

462 Johannah Place Southwest

462 Johannah Place · No Longer Available
Location

462 Johannah Place, Gwinnett County, GA 30047

Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,312 sq ft home in Lilburn! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters and great natural lighting. Master suite with attached bathroom. Finished Basement! Spacious backyard with deck, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to FMLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 Johannah Place Southwest have any available units?
462 Johannah Place Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 462 Johannah Place Southwest have?
Some of 462 Johannah Place Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 462 Johannah Place Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
462 Johannah Place Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 Johannah Place Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 462 Johannah Place Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 462 Johannah Place Southwest offer parking?
No, 462 Johannah Place Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 462 Johannah Place Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 462 Johannah Place Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 Johannah Place Southwest have a pool?
No, 462 Johannah Place Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 462 Johannah Place Southwest have accessible units?
No, 462 Johannah Place Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 462 Johannah Place Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 462 Johannah Place Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 462 Johannah Place Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 462 Johannah Place Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
