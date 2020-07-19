All apartments in Gwinnett County
4490 Wallace Circle Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4490 Wallace Circle Southwest

4490 Wallace Cir · No Longer Available
Location

4490 Wallace Cir, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,483 sf home is located in Snellville, GA. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4490 Wallace Circle Southwest have any available units?
4490 Wallace Circle Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4490 Wallace Circle Southwest have?
Some of 4490 Wallace Circle Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4490 Wallace Circle Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4490 Wallace Circle Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4490 Wallace Circle Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4490 Wallace Circle Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 4490 Wallace Circle Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 4490 Wallace Circle Southwest offers parking.
Does 4490 Wallace Circle Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4490 Wallace Circle Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4490 Wallace Circle Southwest have a pool?
No, 4490 Wallace Circle Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4490 Wallace Circle Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4490 Wallace Circle Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4490 Wallace Circle Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4490 Wallace Circle Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4490 Wallace Circle Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4490 Wallace Circle Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
