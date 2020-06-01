All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 4488 Joseph Drive Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
4488 Joseph Drive Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4488 Joseph Drive Southwest

4488 Joseph Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4488 Joseph Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS (PLEASE CONFIRM INCENTIVE PRIOR TO APPLICATION)

Adorable 4/2.5 Home In Sought After Norris Lake Subdivision. Spacious Home Features Vinyl Plank Flooring, Neutral Paint & Carpet, White Cabinets W/ S/S Appliances, Laminate Countertops. Large Bedroom Or Bonus Room On Main Level.Two Large Bedrooms W/ Two Full Bathrooms Up. Terrace Level Includes Large Family Room, 4th Bedroom, Exterior Entrance/Exit W/ Large Deck Overlooking Private/Wooded Backyard. Must See! Walk To Norris Lake & Minutes To Shopping & Dining.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County:Gwinnett;
Subdivision: Norris Lake;
Sq. Footage: 2336;
Year Built: 1990;
Beds 4 / Baths: 2.5;

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Anderson-Livesey;
Middle School: Shiloh;
High School: Shiloh;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1990
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4488 Joseph Drive Southwest have any available units?
4488 Joseph Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 4488 Joseph Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4488 Joseph Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4488 Joseph Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 4488 Joseph Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4488 Joseph Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 4488 Joseph Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 4488 Joseph Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4488 Joseph Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4488 Joseph Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 4488 Joseph Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4488 Joseph Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4488 Joseph Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4488 Joseph Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4488 Joseph Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4488 Joseph Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4488 Joseph Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Mulberry Place
158 Paper Mill Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest
Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College