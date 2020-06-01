4488 Joseph Drive Southwest

Amenities
***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS (PLEASE CONFIRM INCENTIVE PRIOR TO APPLICATION)
Adorable 4/2.5 Home In Sought After Norris Lake Subdivision. Spacious Home Features Vinyl Plank Flooring, Neutral Paint & Carpet, White Cabinets W/ S/S Appliances, Laminate Countertops. Large Bedroom Or Bonus Room On Main Level.Two Large Bedrooms W/ Two Full Bathrooms Up. Terrace Level Includes Large Family Room, 4th Bedroom, Exterior Entrance/Exit W/ Large Deck Overlooking Private/Wooded Backyard. Must See! Walk To Norris Lake & Minutes To Shopping & Dining.
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
County:Gwinnett;
Subdivision: Norris Lake;
Sq. Footage: 2336;
Year Built: 1990;
Beds 4 / Baths: 2.5;
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Anderson-Livesey;
Middle School: Shiloh;
High School: Shiloh;
Smoking: No
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.