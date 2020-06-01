4488 Joseph Drive Southwest

Amenities

Adorable 4/2.5 Home In Sought After Norris Lake Subdivision. Spacious Home Features Vinyl Plank Flooring, Neutral Paint & Carpet, White Cabinets W/ S/S Appliances, Laminate Countertops. Large Bedroom Or Bonus Room On Main Level.Two Large Bedrooms W/ Two Full Bathrooms Up. Terrace Level Includes Large Family Room, 4th Bedroom, Exterior Entrance/Exit W/ Large Deck Overlooking Private/Wooded Backyard. Must See! Walk To Norris Lake & Minutes To Shopping & Dining.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County:Gwinnett;

Subdivision: Norris Lake;

Sq. Footage: 2336;

Year Built: 1990;

Beds 4 / Baths: 2.5;



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Anderson-Livesey;

Middle School: Shiloh;

High School: Shiloh;



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1990

