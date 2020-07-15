Rent Calculator
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:46 PM
1 of 1
4477 James Wade Drive
4477 James Wade Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4477 James Wade Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30039
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch. Move-in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4477 James Wade Drive have any available units?
4477 James Wade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 4477 James Wade Drive have?
Some of 4477 James Wade Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4477 James Wade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4477 James Wade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4477 James Wade Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4477 James Wade Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 4477 James Wade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4477 James Wade Drive offers parking.
Does 4477 James Wade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4477 James Wade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4477 James Wade Drive have a pool?
No, 4477 James Wade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4477 James Wade Drive have accessible units?
No, 4477 James Wade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4477 James Wade Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4477 James Wade Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4477 James Wade Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4477 James Wade Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
