4473 Fowler Lane
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

4473 Fowler Lane

4473 Fowler Lane · (470) 400-8444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4473 Fowler Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1536 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1-month free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4473 Fowler Lane have any available units?
4473 Fowler Lane has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4473 Fowler Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4473 Fowler Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4473 Fowler Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4473 Fowler Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4473 Fowler Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4473 Fowler Lane offers parking.
Does 4473 Fowler Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4473 Fowler Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4473 Fowler Lane have a pool?
No, 4473 Fowler Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4473 Fowler Lane have accessible units?
No, 4473 Fowler Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4473 Fowler Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4473 Fowler Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4473 Fowler Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4473 Fowler Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
