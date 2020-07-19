All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 4473 Alvin Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
4473 Alvin Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4473 Alvin Place

4473 Alvin Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4473 Alvin Pl, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,164 sf home is located in Snellville, GA. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4473 Alvin Place have any available units?
4473 Alvin Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4473 Alvin Place have?
Some of 4473 Alvin Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4473 Alvin Place currently offering any rent specials?
4473 Alvin Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4473 Alvin Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4473 Alvin Place is pet friendly.
Does 4473 Alvin Place offer parking?
Yes, 4473 Alvin Place offers parking.
Does 4473 Alvin Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4473 Alvin Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4473 Alvin Place have a pool?
No, 4473 Alvin Place does not have a pool.
Does 4473 Alvin Place have accessible units?
No, 4473 Alvin Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4473 Alvin Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4473 Alvin Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4473 Alvin Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4473 Alvin Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College