Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
4461 Longley Lane
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4461 Longley Lane
4461 Longley Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4461 Longley Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30039
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic rental within walking distance of Norris Lake. Home is available for immediate move-in. Large bedrooms with finished daylight basement with office area and bonus room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4461 Longley Lane have any available units?
4461 Longley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 4461 Longley Lane have?
Some of 4461 Longley Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4461 Longley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4461 Longley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4461 Longley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4461 Longley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 4461 Longley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4461 Longley Lane offers parking.
Does 4461 Longley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4461 Longley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4461 Longley Lane have a pool?
No, 4461 Longley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4461 Longley Lane have accessible units?
No, 4461 Longley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4461 Longley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4461 Longley Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4461 Longley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4461 Longley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
