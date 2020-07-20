4371 Alpine Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice contemporary 3/2 in quiet neighborhood on lge wooded lot. Open airy sunken LR w high ceilings & fireplace w gas logs. Foyer & kitchen w hdwds, new countertops, microwave, 2 ovens, breakfast area, bay window. Refrigerator included. Lge master w ample closets. Partially finished walkout basement great for a rec room/workshop. 2 car grg. Deck/fenced area, lge shed. $45 app fee per person 18 & over. No smoking. No section 8. $300 non refundable pet fee. Renters insurance required. Available now.