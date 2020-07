Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant and well maintained 3 bedroom / 2 bath ranch style home! Lovely engineered hardwood flooring and neutral paint throughout. Impressive, stacked stone fireplace with mantel and vaulted ceilings in family room. Formal dining room and bright galley kitchen. The spacious master bedroom boasts a trey ceiling with ceiling fan and an ensuite bathroom. Private, level backyard plus a bonus room for additional space and storage. Schedule a self showing today!