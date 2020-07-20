All apartments in Gwinnett County
432 Leggett Oaks Lane
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

432 Leggett Oaks Lane

432 Leggett Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

432 Leggett Oaks Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This very beautiful & clean home is ready to move-in, 2 STRY Hardwood Foyer, Sep Dining RM, Sep Living RM, Bright & Open 2 STRY Family RM W/Fireplace, Kitchen W/Island, Back splash, Lots of Cabinets, Hardwood Floors & More, Breakfast Area Overlooking a Deck, Guest BDRM on Main W/Full Bath, Master W/Double Trey & Sitting Area, Master Bath W/Double Vanity, Jetted Tub and More, All Rooms good size with huge Closet Space, Full Daylight Basement Stubbed for Bath, Nice Private Yard, Great Collins HIll Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Leggett Oaks Lane have any available units?
432 Leggett Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 432 Leggett Oaks Lane have?
Some of 432 Leggett Oaks Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 Leggett Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
432 Leggett Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Leggett Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 432 Leggett Oaks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 432 Leggett Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 432 Leggett Oaks Lane offers parking.
Does 432 Leggett Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Leggett Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Leggett Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 432 Leggett Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 432 Leggett Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 432 Leggett Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Leggett Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 Leggett Oaks Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 432 Leggett Oaks Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 Leggett Oaks Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
