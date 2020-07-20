432 Leggett Oaks Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This very beautiful & clean home is ready to move-in, 2 STRY Hardwood Foyer, Sep Dining RM, Sep Living RM, Bright & Open 2 STRY Family RM W/Fireplace, Kitchen W/Island, Back splash, Lots of Cabinets, Hardwood Floors & More, Breakfast Area Overlooking a Deck, Guest BDRM on Main W/Full Bath, Master W/Double Trey & Sitting Area, Master Bath W/Double Vanity, Jetted Tub and More, All Rooms good size with huge Closet Space, Full Daylight Basement Stubbed for Bath, Nice Private Yard, Great Collins HIll Schools.