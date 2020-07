Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Saught after school district. bedrm on main level with full bath. Formal living, dining. open kitchen with pantry view into family room. upsatirs has a nice media loft area. master is very open with double vanity and large closet. This is a must see.