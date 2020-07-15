Rent Calculator
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:41 AM
1 of 1
4199 Castle Gate Dr
4199 Castle Gate Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4199 Castle Gate Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30039
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
0.5 miles away from shopping center
Walmart,Publix, etc
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4199 Castle Gate Dr have any available units?
4199 Castle Gate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 4199 Castle Gate Dr have?
Some of 4199 Castle Gate Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4199 Castle Gate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4199 Castle Gate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4199 Castle Gate Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4199 Castle Gate Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 4199 Castle Gate Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4199 Castle Gate Dr offers parking.
Does 4199 Castle Gate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4199 Castle Gate Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4199 Castle Gate Dr have a pool?
No, 4199 Castle Gate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4199 Castle Gate Dr have accessible units?
No, 4199 Castle Gate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4199 Castle Gate Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4199 Castle Gate Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4199 Castle Gate Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4199 Castle Gate Dr has units with air conditioning.
