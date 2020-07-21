All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

415 Mattie Farm Court

415 Mattie Farm Court · No Longer Available
Location

415 Mattie Farm Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,857 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and subm

(RLNE5163447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Mattie Farm Court have any available units?
415 Mattie Farm Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 415 Mattie Farm Court have?
Some of 415 Mattie Farm Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Mattie Farm Court currently offering any rent specials?
415 Mattie Farm Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Mattie Farm Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 Mattie Farm Court is pet friendly.
Does 415 Mattie Farm Court offer parking?
Yes, 415 Mattie Farm Court offers parking.
Does 415 Mattie Farm Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Mattie Farm Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Mattie Farm Court have a pool?
Yes, 415 Mattie Farm Court has a pool.
Does 415 Mattie Farm Court have accessible units?
No, 415 Mattie Farm Court does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Mattie Farm Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Mattie Farm Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Mattie Farm Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Mattie Farm Court does not have units with air conditioning.
