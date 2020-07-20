All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:44 AM

4116 Water Mill Dr

4116 Water Mill Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4116 Water Mill Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newer Construction! You will fall in love with this spacious and opulent Craftsman style home! Located in Turnberry, a beautifully appointed small subdivision with sidewalks and street lights, you'll love the convenience of being a short distance from I-85, close-by Mall of Georgia and, of course, in the sought after Mill Creek School District. The home itself features 5BR/3BA, beautiful wood floors and wall to wall carpeting, spacious master bedroom including an ensuite bathroom, a Chef's kitchen with island and full stainless style appliance package and a two car garage. Additional features include double vanity in ensuite bathroom, garden tub, shower stall and walk-in closets.

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: NO PETS
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 Water Mill Dr have any available units?
4116 Water Mill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4116 Water Mill Dr have?
Some of 4116 Water Mill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4116 Water Mill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4116 Water Mill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 Water Mill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4116 Water Mill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4116 Water Mill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4116 Water Mill Dr offers parking.
Does 4116 Water Mill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4116 Water Mill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 Water Mill Dr have a pool?
No, 4116 Water Mill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4116 Water Mill Dr have accessible units?
No, 4116 Water Mill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 Water Mill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4116 Water Mill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4116 Water Mill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4116 Water Mill Dr has units with air conditioning.
