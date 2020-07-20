4116 Water Mill Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newer Construction! You will fall in love with this spacious and opulent Craftsman style home! Located in Turnberry, a beautifully appointed small subdivision with sidewalks and street lights, you'll love the convenience of being a short distance from I-85, close-by Mall of Georgia and, of course, in the sought after Mill Creek School District. The home itself features 5BR/3BA, beautiful wood floors and wall to wall carpeting, spacious master bedroom including an ensuite bathroom, a Chef's kitchen with island and full stainless style appliance package and a two car garage. Additional features include double vanity in ensuite bathroom, garden tub, shower stall and walk-in closets.



AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX



PETS: NO PETS

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.