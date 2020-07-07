Open Concept Ranch Home. Family Room with Fireplace. Granite Counters. Large Dining Area. Spacious Laundry off Kitchen. 3 Generous Bedrooms. Master with Ensuite. 2-Car Garage. Large Backyard with Patio for those BBQ's.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4101 Wrexham Drive have any available units?
4101 Wrexham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4101 Wrexham Drive have?
Some of 4101 Wrexham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4101 Wrexham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4101 Wrexham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.