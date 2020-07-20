All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 4082 Wrexham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
4082 Wrexham Drive
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

4082 Wrexham Drive

4082 Wrexham Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4082 Wrexham Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,336 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4959266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4082 Wrexham Drive have any available units?
4082 Wrexham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4082 Wrexham Drive have?
Some of 4082 Wrexham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4082 Wrexham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4082 Wrexham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4082 Wrexham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4082 Wrexham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4082 Wrexham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4082 Wrexham Drive offers parking.
Does 4082 Wrexham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4082 Wrexham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4082 Wrexham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4082 Wrexham Drive has a pool.
Does 4082 Wrexham Drive have accessible units?
No, 4082 Wrexham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4082 Wrexham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4082 Wrexham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4082 Wrexham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4082 Wrexham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd
Buford, GA 30519
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy
Grayson, GA 30017
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way
Norcross, GA 30093

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College