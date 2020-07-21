All apartments in Gwinnett County
3900 Bethany Woods Court

3900 Bethany Woods Court · No Longer Available
Location

3900 Bethany Woods Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 Bethany Woods Court have any available units?
3900 Bethany Woods Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3900 Bethany Woods Court currently offering any rent specials?
3900 Bethany Woods Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 Bethany Woods Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3900 Bethany Woods Court is pet friendly.
Does 3900 Bethany Woods Court offer parking?
No, 3900 Bethany Woods Court does not offer parking.
Does 3900 Bethany Woods Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 Bethany Woods Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 Bethany Woods Court have a pool?
No, 3900 Bethany Woods Court does not have a pool.
Does 3900 Bethany Woods Court have accessible units?
No, 3900 Bethany Woods Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 Bethany Woods Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3900 Bethany Woods Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3900 Bethany Woods Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3900 Bethany Woods Court does not have units with air conditioning.
