3860 Bogan Mill Rd

Beautiful house in Buford! - Beautiful recently renovated home in Buford! Mill Creek High School District. Two story foyer with hardwoods welcome you into this home leading to a huge family room with stacked stone fireplace plus separate formal living and formal dining room that seats 12+. Upstairs is a Large master bedroom with a large sitting area and 3 additional good size rooms with closets. All these with a fantastic level backyard and level driveway. Hurry to this...won't last long! Pets are negotiable. No section 8 or any voucher will be accepted. To schedule a self viewing please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE4827885)