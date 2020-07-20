Beautiful house in Buford! - Beautiful recently renovated home in Buford! Mill Creek High School District. Two story foyer with hardwoods welcome you into this home leading to a huge family room with stacked stone fireplace plus separate formal living and formal dining room that seats 12+. Upstairs is a Large master bedroom with a large sitting area and 3 additional good size rooms with closets. All these with a fantastic level backyard and level driveway. Hurry to this...won't last long! Pets are negotiable. No section 8 or any voucher will be accepted. To schedule a self viewing please call 678-929-4345.
(RLNE4827885)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3860 Bogan Mill Rd have any available units?
3860 Bogan Mill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3860 Bogan Mill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3860 Bogan Mill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3860 Bogan Mill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3860 Bogan Mill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3860 Bogan Mill Rd offer parking?
No, 3860 Bogan Mill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3860 Bogan Mill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3860 Bogan Mill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3860 Bogan Mill Rd have a pool?
No, 3860 Bogan Mill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3860 Bogan Mill Rd have accessible units?
No, 3860 Bogan Mill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3860 Bogan Mill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3860 Bogan Mill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3860 Bogan Mill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3860 Bogan Mill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.