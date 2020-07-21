All apartments in Gwinnett County
384 Ambrose Creek Drive
384 Ambrose Creek Drive

384 Ambrose Creek Dr · No Longer Available
384 Ambrose Creek Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Brick Front Beauty in Highly Desireable Vanderbilt Suddivision. Walking distance to N. Gwinnett High School. Hardwoods throughout Main Level, Granite in Kitchen, Stone Backsplash, Newer Oven/Cooktop, Fresh paint & carpet. Open Floorplan w/2 story foyer and Family Room. Generous size bedroom on main w/Full Bath. Bright Master with Travertine and frameless glass Shower in Master Bath and 2 additional Jack & Jill Bedrooms. Tons of Storage, Walk in Closets in Every Bedroom. Huge, Fenced Backyard in a Very Active Swim/Tennis Neighborhood! Will entertain short term lease.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 384 Ambrose Creek Drive have any available units?
384 Ambrose Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 384 Ambrose Creek Drive have?
Some of 384 Ambrose Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 384 Ambrose Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
384 Ambrose Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 384 Ambrose Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 384 Ambrose Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 384 Ambrose Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 384 Ambrose Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 384 Ambrose Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 384 Ambrose Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 384 Ambrose Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 384 Ambrose Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 384 Ambrose Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 384 Ambrose Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 384 Ambrose Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 384 Ambrose Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 384 Ambrose Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 384 Ambrose Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
