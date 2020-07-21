384 Ambrose Creek Drive

Amenities
Brick Front Beauty in Highly Desireable Vanderbilt Suddivision. Walking distance to N. Gwinnett High School. Hardwoods throughout Main Level, Granite in Kitchen, Stone Backsplash, Newer Oven/Cooktop, Fresh paint & carpet. Open Floorplan w/2 story foyer and Family Room. Generous size bedroom on main w/Full Bath. Bright Master with Travertine and frameless glass Shower in Master Bath and 2 additional Jack & Jill Bedrooms. Tons of Storage, Walk in Closets in Every Bedroom. Huge, Fenced Backyard in a Very Active Swim/Tennis Neighborhood! Will entertain short term lease.