Gwinnett County, GA
3815 Laurel Brook Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:50 PM

3815 Laurel Brook Lane

3815 Laurel Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3815 Laurel Brook Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This three bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom house in Snellville is a must see if you are looking for a house with plenty of room. The unique three-story layout and multiple common living areas makes this house a great find.

The property has a two car garage with electric garage door opener, a kitchen with all appliances included, large living room, dining room, and bonus room that would make a great office or toy room. Check out the pictures and the video to her included to see this great property. Act quickly because it won't last long!

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist.. so if you see this property on that site..PLS DISREGARD..ITS A SCAM REQUIREMENTS: No Section 8/ NO Criminal background/ NO SMOKING Combined Income must be at Least 3x Monthly Rent Decent Rental Hx Outstanding Delinquent Debt not to exceed much over 2000.00 49.00 application fee per adult.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 Laurel Brook Lane have any available units?
3815 Laurel Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3815 Laurel Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3815 Laurel Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 Laurel Brook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3815 Laurel Brook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3815 Laurel Brook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3815 Laurel Brook Lane offers parking.
Does 3815 Laurel Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3815 Laurel Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 Laurel Brook Lane have a pool?
No, 3815 Laurel Brook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3815 Laurel Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 3815 Laurel Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 Laurel Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3815 Laurel Brook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3815 Laurel Brook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3815 Laurel Brook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
