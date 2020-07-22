3815 Laurel Brook Lane

Amenities

This three bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom house in Snellville is a must see if you are looking for a house with plenty of room. The unique three-story layout and multiple common living areas makes this house a great find.



The property has a two car garage with electric garage door opener, a kitchen with all appliances included, large living room, dining room, and bonus room that would make a great office or toy room. Check out the pictures and the video to her included to see this great property. Act quickly because it won't last long!



NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist.. so if you see this property on that site..PLS DISREGARD..ITS A SCAM REQUIREMENTS: No Section 8/ NO Criminal background/ NO SMOKING Combined Income must be at Least 3x Monthly Rent Decent Rental Hx Outstanding Delinquent Debt not to exceed much over 2000.00 49.00 application fee per adult.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.