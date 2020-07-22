Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3814 DANDRIDGE Way
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:55 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3814 DANDRIDGE Way
3814 Danridge Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3814 Danridge Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30096
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Super conveniently located townhouse with greatroom/family room with a large eat-in kitchen. Master bedroom with garden tub and separate shower.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3814 DANDRIDGE Way have any available units?
3814 DANDRIDGE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 3814 DANDRIDGE Way have?
Some of 3814 DANDRIDGE Way's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3814 DANDRIDGE Way currently offering any rent specials?
3814 DANDRIDGE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3814 DANDRIDGE Way pet-friendly?
No, 3814 DANDRIDGE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 3814 DANDRIDGE Way offer parking?
No, 3814 DANDRIDGE Way does not offer parking.
Does 3814 DANDRIDGE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3814 DANDRIDGE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3814 DANDRIDGE Way have a pool?
No, 3814 DANDRIDGE Way does not have a pool.
Does 3814 DANDRIDGE Way have accessible units?
No, 3814 DANDRIDGE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3814 DANDRIDGE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3814 DANDRIDGE Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3814 DANDRIDGE Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3814 DANDRIDGE Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
