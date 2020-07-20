All apartments in Gwinnett County
3813 Plymouth Rock Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

3813 Plymouth Rock Drive

3813 Plymouth Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3813 Plymouth Rock Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath home has 1,728 square feet of living space. Leases

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 Plymouth Rock Drive have any available units?
3813 Plymouth Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3813 Plymouth Rock Drive have?
Some of 3813 Plymouth Rock Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 Plymouth Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Plymouth Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Plymouth Rock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3813 Plymouth Rock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3813 Plymouth Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3813 Plymouth Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 3813 Plymouth Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3813 Plymouth Rock Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Plymouth Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 3813 Plymouth Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3813 Plymouth Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 3813 Plymouth Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Plymouth Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3813 Plymouth Rock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3813 Plymouth Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3813 Plymouth Rock Drive has units with air conditioning.
